Joke of the Day for July 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is scooping up bowls of funny, and best read with a thick New York accent. On International Joke Day, here's a silly that's the real deal.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is fake spaghetti called?
Answer: An im-pasta.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Oktavisual Project