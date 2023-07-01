Joke of the Day for July 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is scooping up bowls of funny, and best read with a thick New York accent. On International Joke Day, here's a silly that's the real deal.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is fake spaghetti called?

Answer: An im-pasta.

It's im-pasta-ble not to laugh at today's Joke of the Day.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

