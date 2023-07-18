Joke of the Day for July 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is perfect for the hot summer weather. Here's a funny to beat the heat.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why should you stand in the corner if you're feeling cold?
Answer: Because it's always 90 degrees.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd.