Joke of the Day for July 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is perfect for the hot summer weather. Here's a funny to beat the heat.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why should you stand in the corner if you're feeling cold?

Answer: Because it's always 90 degrees.

Today's Joke of the Day is heating up.  © Unsplash/Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd.

