Joke of the Day for June 19, 2023: Get your funny on for Father's Day
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Father's Day! Here's a holiday-themed funny to share with the dad figures in your life.
Question: When is a joke officially a "dad joke?"
Answer: When it becomes apparent.
