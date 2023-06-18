Joke of the Day for June 19, 2023: Get your funny on for Father's Day

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Father's Day! Here's a holiday-themed funny to share with the dad figures in your life.

Joke of the Day

Question: When is a joke officially a "dad joke?"

Answer: When it becomes apparent.

Today's Joke of the Day is a dad joke - just in time for Father's Day.
Today's Joke of the Day is a dad joke - just in time for Father's Day.

