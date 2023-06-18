Joke of the Day for June 19, 2023: Get your funny on for Father's Day

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Father's Day! Here's a holiday-themed funny to share with the dad figures in your life.

Answer: When it becomes apparent.

Joke of the Day for June 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for June 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!