Joke of the Day for June 8, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a pawsome silly one to spread some smiles.

Answer: It wanted to be a purr-diatrician.

Question: Why did the cat go to medical school?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

