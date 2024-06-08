Joke of the Day for June 8, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a pawsome silly one to spread some smiles.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat go to medical school?

Answer: It wanted to be a purr-diatrician.

