Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is giving a blast of the past. Here's an age-old funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the archaeologist have such a hard time finding a job?
Answer: Because his career was in ruins.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Trnava University