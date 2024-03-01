Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is giving a blast of the past. Here's an age-old funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the archaeologist have such a hard time finding a job?

Answer: Because his career was in ruins.

Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024.  © Unsplash/Trnava University

