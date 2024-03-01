Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is giving a blast of the past. Here's an age-old funny to make you chuckle.

Answer: Because his career was in ruins.

Question: Why did the archaeologist have such a hard time finding a job?

Joke of the Night for February 26, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Joke of the Day for February 27, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 27, 2024: The best nighttime jokes

Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 28, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Joke of the Day for February 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 29, 2024: The best jokes for Leap Day

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

