Joke of the Day for May 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is honoring the doctors among us. Here's a healthy dose of laughter to get you smiling.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happens when doctors get frustrated?
Answer: They lose their patients.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/impulsq