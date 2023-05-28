Joke of the Day for May 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is honoring the doctors among us. Here's a healthy dose of laughter to get you smiling.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happens when doctors get frustrated?

Answer: They lose their patients.

Today's Joke of the Day is giving, "What's up, Doc?"
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

