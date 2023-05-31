Joke of the Day for May 31, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is one you can tell over drinks at happy hour. Here's a swig of your daily dose of funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the bossy man do at the bar?

Answer: He ordered everyone around.

Today's Joke of the Day may be best served over ice!
