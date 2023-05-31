Joke of the Day for May 31, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is one you can tell over drinks at happy hour. Here's a swig of your daily dose of funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the bossy man do at the bar?
Answer: He ordered everyone around.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Edgar Chaparro