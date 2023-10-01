Joke of the Day for October 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day definitely has legs to stand on. Here's a funny from under the sea to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you get into a fight with an octopus?
Answer: Because they're always well-armed.
