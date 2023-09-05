Joke of the Day for September 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is brewing with laughs and the luck of the Irish! Here's a funny that's getting the chuckles growing.
Joke of the Day
Question: Which country's capital has the fastest growing population?
Answer: Ireland, because every day it’s Dublin.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Church