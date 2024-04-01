Joke of the Night for April 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away April Fools
Happy April Fools' Day to all the yolkers! Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending this prankster holiday out with some silly fun.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is an egg's favorite holiday April Fools' Day?
Answer: They love playing practical yolks.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Amy Shamblen