Joke of the Night for April 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a mystical funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the chicken go to the séance?
Answer: To get to the other side.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tony Pham