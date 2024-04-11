Joke of the Night for April 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a mystical funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the chicken go to the séance?

Answer: To get to the other side.

Joke of the Night for April 11, 2024.  © Unsplash/Tony Pham

