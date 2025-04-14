Joke of the Night for April 14, 2025: A corny joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a corny funny to send you a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the ear of corn say when it got a compliment?
Answer: "Aw, shucks!"
