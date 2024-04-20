Joke of the Night for April 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's the purr-fect funny to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the sick cat stay home from school?
Answer: He felt clawful.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/C. SHII