Joke of the Night for February 24, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs
Ring ring! The Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny to help you laugh away the day.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why should two cell phones get married?
Answer: The reception will be fantastic.
