Joke of the Night for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's a Caturday funny to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the kittens complain all the time?

Answer: They heard that cats have whine lives!

Joke of the Night for January 18, 2025.
