Joke of the Night for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's a Caturday funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the kittens complain all the time?
Answer: They heard that cats have whine lives!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kim Davies