Joke of the Night for March 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with a smile! Here's a funny before you turn out the lights.
Joke of the Day
Question: Can February march?
Answer: Not really, but April may.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Eric Rothermel