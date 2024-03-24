Joke of the Night for March 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with a smile! Here's a funny before you turn out the lights.

Joke of the Day

Question: Can February march?

Answer: Not really, but April may.

