Joke of the Night for March 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Easter
Tonight's Joke of the Night is seeing Easter Sunday hop out with a smile! Here's a funny bunny to send you to sleep with the sillies.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where does the Easter Bunny live?
Answer: Nobunny knows.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/freestocks & Eric Heininger