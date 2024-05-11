Joke of the Night for May 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep celebrating Caturday. Here's a purr-fect funny that's just kitten before bed!

Question: Why did the cat stay home from school?



Answer: It wasn't feline well.

Joke of the Night for May 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 8, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 9, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 10, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 11, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

