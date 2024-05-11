Joke of the Night for May 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep celebrating Caturday. Here's a purr-fect funny that's just kitten before bed!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat stay home from school?
Answer: It wasn't feline well.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Aleksandar Cvetanovic