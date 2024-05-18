Joke of the Night for May 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the kitty sillies. Here's a claw-some funny to close out your Caturday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call the cat at the scene of the crime?

Answer: The purr-petrator.

