Joke of the Night for May 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the kitty sillies. Here's a claw-some funny to close out your Caturday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call the cat at the scene of the crime?
Answer: The purr-petrator.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zane Lee