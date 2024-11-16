Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is the purr-fect way to end Caturday! Here's one to drive your night away with laughs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What is a cat's favorite car?

Answer: A Fur-arri.

Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024.
Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024.  © Unsplash/Louis Droege

