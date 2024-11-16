Joke of the Night for November 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is the purr-fect way to end Caturday! Here's one to drive your night away with laughs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What is a cat's favorite car?
Answer: A Fur-arri.
