Joke of the Night for November 26, 2024: The best Thanksgiving jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is bringing the funnies! Here's a holiday silly to make you chuckle on Thanksgiving Week.
Joke of the Night
Question: If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?
Answer: Pilgrims.
