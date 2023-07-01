Actors' union agree to last-minute deal, but Hollywood "double strike" still looms

Los Angeles, California - The union representing 160,000 actors and performers on Friday agreed to extend contract negotiations with Hollywood studios, staving off a potentially crippling strike until at least July 12.

The Screen Actors Guild agreed to continue negotiations with Hollywood studios, avoiding a huge strike at least temporarily. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has been locked in lengthy negotiations with the likes of Netflix and Disney, but as a midnight deadline loomed, both sides announced they would continue to negotiate.



The current contract has been extended until July 12 at midnight Los Angeles time, SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, adding that a media blackout on the negotiations would remain in effect.

Fears had mounted that the actors would join writers on the picket line, a "double strike" not seen in more than 60 years, and which would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

SAG-AFTRA's members – from the biggest stars to the extras – have pre-approved industrial action if negotiators cannot reach a deal.

Like writers, who have already spent nine weeks on the picket lines, the actors are demanding higher pay to counteract inflation, and guarantees for their future livelihoods.

In addition to salaries when they are actively working, actors earn residuals every time a film or show they starred in is aired on network or cable. But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ do not disclose viewing figures for their shows, and offer the same paltry flat rate for everything on their platforms, regardless of its popularity.

"Residuals are our livelihood in between projects," said 48-year-old Shon Lange, whose resume includes small roles on television shows such as NCIS: Los Angelesand The Terminal List.

"For those of us who aren't as lucky to be going from project to project yet, residuals put food on the table, they help put my kid in school. So it's very important."