"Make Amazon Pay": Workers around the world take to the streets on Black Friday

New York, New York - Amazon workers in more than 20 countries worldwide hit the streets on Black Friday for labor rights and climate justice.

Amazon workers all over the world staged walkouts and strikes on Black Friday, under the banner "Make Amazon Pay". © Collage: Screenshot/X/Amazon Teamsters & UNI Global Union

In New York, workers gathered outside the multi-million dollar penthouse of Amazon's founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, to protest.

"We are all in this fight together, no matter where we work, and no matter what language we speak," said Stuart Appelbaum, chair of Amazon Global Alliance and president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

"Because no matter where Amazon operates, it disrespects it employees, it mistreats its employees, it ignores their rights and their value – and we will not stand by it, and we will not be silent," he insisted.

Across the country, members of the Amazon Teamsters and Amazon Labor Union, both affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, staged walkouts ahead of the busiest shopping weekend, vowing resistance until pay is improved and their right to unionize is recognized.

Amazon was recently ordered by federal authorities to facilitate a third union election in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center, after the company twice violated labor laws in an effort to sway the vote.

Hailing the pioneering work of those workers in Bessemer, Appelbaum continued: "Amazon can and will be held accountable. United, we will make Amazon pay!"