Oppenheimer cast exits London premiere after actor strike is called

London, UK - The cast of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Oppenheimer walked out of the premiere Thursday while the event was underway, in solidarity with the just-authorized strike by the Hollywood actors union .

Nolan confirmed their departure before the beginning of the screening at Leicester Square in London, according to trade publication Variety. The cast, which includes Cillian Murphy as the titular mastermind behind the Manhattan Project, as well as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, had a plan to leave if the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, called the strike amid the fanfare.



"We talked about it," Damon told Variety on the black carpet. "Look, if it's called now, everyone's going to walk obviously in solidarity … Once the strike is officially called, [we're walking]. That's why we moved this [red carpet] up because we know the second it's called, we're going home."

"There are a lot of people here we did not want to disappoint, but we're also in complete solidarity with our colleagues and what they're doing," co-star Kenneth Branagh added. "I know they've worked diligently to achieve an agreement which is happening at a critical point in our industry. It's important that we're ready to be shoulder-to-shoulder with them as the situation develops."

Indeed, with the work stoppage looming, the premiere was moved up an hour so that the cast could walk the carpet before the SAG board's announcement, the Associated Press reported. The premiere began just before 5:00 PM local time, Variety said, with publicists and marketing executives looking anxiously at their phones and watches.

Damon and Branagh were joined at the premiere by fellow co-stars Josh Hartnett, Tom Conti, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek. The cast and crew posed for photos alongside Nolan and producer Emma Thomas minutes before the strike was called.