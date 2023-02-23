Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz blames "loneliness" for union campaign he opposes

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz couldn't have been more patronizing as CNN grilled him about his stance on the company's growing unionization movement.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York, New York - Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz was grilled about his stance on the company's growing unionization movement in a recent interview – and he had some unique takes on what's driving the surge.

Starbucks Workers United has been clear since its inception what the union campaign is all about: winning higher wages, securing greater benefits, solving understaffing issues, addressing health and safety concerns, and having more say in company decisions that impact everyday working conditions. Now, the coffee giant's 69-year-old leader has forwarded his own theory about the organizing wave sweeping US stores, spearheaded in large part by Gen-Z and Millennial workers. "It's my belief that the efforts of unionization in America are in many ways a manifestation of a much bigger problem," Schultz told CNN's Poppy Harlow. "There is a macro issue here that is much, much bigger than Starbucks." "I've talked to thousands of our Starbucks partners," he continued. "I was shocked, stunned to hear the loneliness, the anxiety, the fracturing of trust in government, fracturing of trust in companies, fracturing of trust in families, the lack of hope in terms of opportunity."

Howard Schultz rejects unions as "contrary to Starbucks' vision"

A protester holds a sign reading "Howard Schultz: you try working for peanuts" during a rally and march in Seattle, Washington. © JASON REDMOND / AFP In the interview, Schultz repeated his position that unions are "contrary to Starbucks' vision" and unnecessary to win fair working conditions at the company's cafés. "When I ask [workers seeking to unionize], 'What is it that you want that you don't have? Is it more benefits?' It's generally not wages or benefits. Most of the time they say something like, 'We want a seat at the table.' So, what does that mean?" Schultz asked. Starbucks is known for keeping a chair empty at company meetings to represent its employees. Workers are calling for that symbolic seat to be filled with actual worker representation. Rather than honor workers' desire to engage in collective bargaining, Starbucks has fired at least 200 workers since the union campaign began. The company has also closed unionized stores, slashed workers' hours, and threatened to deny certain benefits from stores seeking to unionize. All together, the coffee chain has racked up 70 official complaints from the National Labor Relations Board detailing more than 1,300 alleged violations of federal labor law.

Howard Schultz called to testify before Senate committee

A "Wanted" poster of Howard Schultz is posted on a tree as striking Starbucks workers picket in San Francisco, California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP After more than a year of complaints of corporate crackdown on the union campaign, Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Schultz to personally answer for the alleged illegal retaliation that has taken place under his leadership. The Vermont Independent sent the billionaire CEO a letter earlier this month asking him to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at a March 9 hearing. Schultz has declined, instead offering AJ Jones II, Starbucks' executive vice president and chief public affairs officer. Sanders was quick to respond: "Apparently, it is easier for Mr. Schultz to fire workers who are exercising their constitutional right to form unions, and to intimidate others who may be interested in joining a union than to answer questions from elected officials." He has said he would be willing to use his powers as chair of the committee to subpoena Schultz and compel him to appear.