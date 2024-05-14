Will Alabama Mercedes-Benz workers be next to join the UAW?

Vance, Alabama - Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama are voting this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) in what could be the labor union 's next big victory.

Over 5,000 workers at a Mercedes-Benz manufacturing factory in Vance and a battery plant near Woodstock are voting through Friday in the highly watched union election.

If the result is favorable, it could put yet another notch on the belt of the surging UAW.

After ratifying historic new contracts at Detroit's "Big Three" automakers last year, the union announced plans to organize workers at non-union factories, primarily in the South.

On the target list are plants run by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo, as well as Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid.

The results are already beginning to show: The UAW secured a momentous win last month at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where workers overwhelmingly voted to unionize after two prior failed attempts.