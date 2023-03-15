Workers at Tesla gigafactory allege horrific conditions: "We can't keep things quiet"

Austin, Texas - The workers who helped build Tesla's Texas gigafactory outside Austin have shared harrowing tales of abuse in a new video by More Perfect Union.

Workers who helped build Elon Musk's new Tesla gigafactory outside Austin have shared harrowing tales of abuse © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Tesla, an electric car company run by the world's richest man Elon Musk, received at least $60 million in tax breaks to construct a gigafactory outside Austin beginning in July 2020.

Since then, the people employed to build the factory have filed complaints of labor violations ranging from unsafe conditions to wage theft, but now, several have spoken out on camera for the first time.

In the More Perfect Union clip, a custodial worker named Cristina details the extreme amount of work she was required to do each day, tasks she says were previously shared by seven people instead of just one.

"The truth is I'd get home crawling through the door!" she recalls. "Because it was 12 hours where I had to do everything they asked, and they, the supervisors, would be constantly after me."

Cristina adds that even though she was asked to work in hot temperatures with no ventilation, she was told she could not take breaks to drink water.

"Because of that, I suffered a heat stroke," she continues. "Paramedics arrived. They took me. My supervisors were notified, and they were very angry, asking why the paramedics had been called instead of them."

"I had fainted! How was I supposed to call them?" she asks.