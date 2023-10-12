UAW strike widens as thousands more workers join the picket lines

Louisville, Kentucky - The US auto workers strike expanded Wednesday with 8,700 more employees walking off their jobs, said the United Auto Workers (UAW) union , as a deal with major carmakers remained elusive.

United Auto Workers members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville on October 11, 2023. © UAW/Handout via REUTERS

The staff at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville join some 25,000 other UAW members on strike against the "Big Three" companies – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.



The UAW launched a targeted strike on September 15 on GM, Ford, and Stellantis, when a previous contract expired without a replacement.

It called for stoppages at a handful of plants, while leaving most of the union's 146,000 US hourly auto workers on the job.

But the latest move came "after Ford refused to make further movement in bargaining," the UAW said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Ford called the latest strike decision "grossly irresponsible," saying it had put an "outstanding offer" on the table.

The Kentucky plant produces Ford Super Duty pickup trucks, Ford Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigators, and Ford added that the vehicles produced at the facility generate $25 billion a year in revenue.

Ford warned that the widened strike affects direct employees and work stoppage "will generate painful aftershocks," such as impacting other company operations and suppliers.