Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for minors blocked as judge steps in

Little Rock, Arkansas - A US federal judge on Tuesday struck down a law prohibiting minors from gender transition treatment in Arkansas, the first time such a restriction has been overturned as similar laws are enacted in Republican-led states.

Judge Jay Moody ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated the rights of doctors to provide medical care and discriminates against transgender people.



"The evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing," the judge said.

Arkansas in 2021 became the first to ban minors from accessing hormonal or surgical gender transition treatments.

Since then, around 20 other US states have followed suit, including Florida and Texas.

The Republican Party is leading an offensive on LGBTQ+ issues, attacking the discussion of gender at schools and even lambasting drag queen shows, which they deem too sexualized.

Gender transition treatment laws have already been temporarily suspended while lawsuits continue, but Tuesday's decision was the first by a federal judge to rule on the merits.