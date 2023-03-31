Texas Republican get punked into calling out X-rated names during debate on anti-trans bill

Austin, Texas - A Texas House committee hearing on a bill to restrict LGBTQ+ rights got the Gen-Z treatment on Wednesday in a hilarious turn of events.

Republicans in the Texas legislature have come under fire for pushing an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Some Texans made their views on GOP lawmakers' assault on trans rights known in an unforgettable way during a House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence hearing.

After a third-grade teacher spoke out against the bill during the public comment period, saying that Texas has much bigger issues to focus on like inadequate funding for schools, Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach began calling on more witnesses to testify.

"Is there a Connie Lingus here? What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden... Holden Middick? Okay, are any three of those people here?" the committee chair asked as the room broke out in giggles.

"Okay, you got your... you got your moment. I hope you enjoy it," Leach said as the laughter continued.