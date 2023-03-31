Texas Republican get punked into calling out X-rated names during debate on anti-trans bill

A Texas House committee hearing on a bill to restrict transgender rights got the Gen-Z treatment on Wednesday as witnesses registered under prank names.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Austin, Texas - A Texas House committee hearing on a bill to restrict LGBTQ+ rights got the Gen-Z treatment on Wednesday in a hilarious turn of events.

Republicans in the Texas legislature have come under fire for pushing an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.  © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Some Texans made their views on GOP lawmakers' assault on trans rights known in an unforgettable way during a House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence hearing.

After a third-grade teacher spoke out against the bill during the public comment period, saying that Texas has much bigger issues to focus on like inadequate funding for schools, Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach began calling on more witnesses to testify.

"Is there a Connie Lingus here? What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden... Holden Middick? Okay, are any three of those people here?" the committee chair asked as the room broke out in giggles.

"Okay, you got your... you got your moment. I hope you enjoy it," Leach said as the laughter continued.

Young activists turn to pranks in the fight for basic rights

Young activists have turned out in droves to protest GOP-sponsored anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
Young activists have turned out in droves to protest GOP-sponsored anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.  © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

People who wanted to speak out during the hearing had been asked to register in advance.

Some pranksters got the idea to show just how much they don't appreciate Republicans' anti-trans agenda by signing up under false names.

Pranking right-wing lawmakers and interest groups seems to be an increasingly common tactic by young activists to push back against bills that seek to curb basic civil liberties.

During a hearing in Florida last week, Republican state Rep. Will Robinson Jr. called out the names "Anita Dick" and "Holden Hiscock," and didn't seem to get the joke.

Gen-Z activists in Texas and around the country have gotten increasingly creative in protesting Republicans' extreme agenda, including flooding a pro-life whistleblower site with fake tips to protest the Lone Star State's six-week abortion ban.

Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

