Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one delivery driver got way more than just a signature.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, posted by TikToker @amazonguypov, an Amazon delivery driver is dropping off a package when the homeowner invites him to come around back and grab a plate of food.

Turns out, the family was hosting a Memorial Day cookout - and the driver was handed fresh corn and chicken to take on the road.

"I genuinely love these type of people fr," one viewer kindly commented.

Check it out:

This Amazon driver got an unexpected invite to eat while delivering packages!
This Amazon driver got an unexpected invite to eat while delivering packages!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amazonguypov
