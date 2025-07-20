Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one delivery driver got way more than just a signature.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, posted by TikToker @amazonguypov, an Amazon delivery driver is dropping off a package when the homeowner invites him to come around back and grab a plate of food.
Turns out, the family was hosting a Memorial Day cookout - and the driver was handed fresh corn and chicken to take on the road.
"I genuinely love these type of people fr," one viewer kindly commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2025: Aunt pranks niece with fake tongue – her reaction is comedy gold!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2025: Wife leaves husband napping – and returns to find him in the ocean!
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2025: Dolphins retrieve plastic cups for woman in jaw-dropping TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2025: Little girl wakes up mid-Disneyland ride – and her face says it all!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amazonguypov