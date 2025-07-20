Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one delivery driver got way more than just a signature.

In the clip, posted by TikToker @amazonguypov, an Amazon delivery driver is dropping off a package when the homeowner invites him to come around back and grab a plate of food.

Turns out, the family was hosting a Memorial Day cookout - and the driver was handed fresh corn and chicken to take on the road.

"I genuinely love these type of people fr," one viewer kindly commented.

Check it out: