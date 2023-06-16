Ukraine bombarded with fresh attacks as African leaders visit Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine - Kyiv was reportedly bombarded in a fresh missile attack on Friday as African leaders visited Ukraine in an attempt to mediate in the nearly 16-month Russian invasion, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out any peace negotiations until Russian forces withdraw.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (l.) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 16, 2023, amid Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine. © REUTERS

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down six cruise missiles and six Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles. Falling debris in the Kyiv region damaged several residential buildings and injured six people, local authorities said.



"Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

African political leaders led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived by rail in Kyiv from Poland on Friday for a meeting with Zelensky.

The delegation has the long-shot aim of mediating a ceasefire followed by establishing a durable peace. They are due to meet with Putin in Russia this weekend.

African states have a direct interest in the conflict as many are major importers of Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer. The war has led to blockades and soaring prices in both sets of commodities.

There are fears that grain prices could rise more as a result of a blockade on exports.

But Zelensky threw cold water on the suggestion of talks with Moscow.

"Allowing any talks with Russia as long as the occupier is on our soil means freezing the war, the pain, and the suffering," he said at a news conference on Friday evening after meeting with the delegation, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Zelensky demands reparations and the extradition of war criminals after the total departure of Russian troops, including from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.