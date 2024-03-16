Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Vladimir Putin's grip

Moscow, Russia - Ukrainian bombardments killed two people and set an oil facility ablaze in Russia on Saturday, the second day of showpiece elections guaranteed to cement President Vladimir Putin 's hardline rule.

Ukrainian strikes killed two and set an oil facility ablaze in Russia on Saturday. © STRINGER / AFP

Presidential polls opened this week, but voting has been marred by an uptick in fatal Ukrainian aerial attacks and a series of incursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups.

Fresh bombardments prompted authorities to close schools and shopping centers in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, undermining the Kremlin's efforts to isolate Russians from its two-year conflict with Kyiv.

Putin, who cast his vote online, has vowed a harsh response to the assaults and accused Ukraine of trying to "disrupt" his bid for another six-year mandate.

The Belgorod governor said two residents were killed and others injured on Saturday.

"A man was driving a lorry when a shell hit him, after which the vehicle crashed into a passenger bus. The people on it were not injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

"Another woman was killed in a parking lot where she and her son came to feed the dogs. Medics are fighting for her son's life," he added.

Throughout Saturday, Russia's defense ministry said it had downed rockets, missiles, and drones over Belgorod and Kursk, another border region that has seen an uptick in attacks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media the Russian leader was being "constantly briefed" by his military leaders on the situation at the border.