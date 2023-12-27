US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

Washington DC - The US government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv's battle against Russia.

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to authorize more military funding for Ukraine as the last remaining aid package was announced. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"The year's final package" includes air-defense and artillery munitions, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Congress, where Republicans are split on supporting Ukraine, should "act swiftly" to renew the flow.



President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority, and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the country battle against a far larger Russian force.

However, some Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorize new budget outlays if the Democrats don't first agree to sweeping, tough new measures against undocumented migration over the US southern border. Many progressives in the US also disagree with funding the war.

The final tranche of aid is worth up to $250 million and includes "air-defense munitions, other air-defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition," the State Department said.

The statement underlined the US-led coalition helping Ukraine, noting that "more than 50 countries" are involved.

"It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," it said.