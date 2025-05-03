Zelensky says he won't play Putin's "games" and dismisses truce proposal

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed a three-day truce ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin as theatrics, but said Kyiv was ready for a full ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed a three-day truce ordered by Russia as theatrics, but said Kyiv was ready for a full ceasefire. © Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

Moscow said the truce, set to coincide with its World War II commemorations on May 9, was aimed at testing Kyiv's "readiness" for long-term peace, accusing Zelensky of making a "direct threat" to events on the holiday.

The Kremlin rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington in March, and Putin has since offered little to end the three-year Russia invasion.

"This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war," Zelensky said.

He was speaking Friday to a small group of journalists, including AFP, in remarks embargoed until Saturday.

Some in Ukraine have criticized the truce as an attempt to prevent Kyiv from disrupting the World War II anniversary celebrations, with foreign leaders due in Moscow to watch a military parade on Red Square and an address by Putin.

Zelensky said Ukraine would not be "playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the ceasefire was aimed at testing "Kyiv's readiness to seek ways to achieve long-term sustainable peace".

Russian shelling killed two people in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday, while a drone strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson left one other person dead, regional officials said.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of an overnight attack on the southern port city of Novorossiysk, damaging apartment buildings and injuring five people.