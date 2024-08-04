Zelensky says US-made F-16s sent to Ukraine are "not enough"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine has received its first batch of US-made F-16 fighter jets , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, showing journalists the aircrafts that Kyiv hopes will help beat back Russian forces.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media in a front of an F-16 fighting aircraft after marking the Day of the Ukrainian Air Forces. © REUTERS

For more than two years, Ukraine has pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft – long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought.

"We often heard the word 'impossible.' Now it is a reality. Reality in our skies. F-16s in Ukraine. We made it happen," Zelensky said, as some flew above him during the announcement.

Zelensky was standing in front of what looked like two gray, partially-covered F-16s branded with the Ukrainian trident, in a location reporters were asked not to disclose for security reasons.

"I am proud of all our guys who are mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our country," he said.

He did not say how many jets had been delivered and declined to comment on their specific tasks, but AFP journalists saw at least two F-16s on the spot.

The announcement comes as Kyiv's forces are struggling to hold back advances by Russian troops in recent weeks.

Kyiv hopes the arrival of the fighter jets – touted for their precision, speed, and range – will enable it to turn the tides amid Russian bombardment.