Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2025: Baby's steak feast has the internet in stitches
In today's Viral Video of the Day, the internet is drooling over one tiny foodie with a massive appetite.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the little baby sits proudly in his high chair, gripping a giant piece of steak like it's the best thing he's ever tasted.
With his chubby hands (and the entire high chair) absolutely covered in steak sauce, the little carnivore chomps away with pure joy, opening his mouth wide and grinning between bites.
"Now this is a review I can trust," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2025: Pug caught on camera barking and honking the car horn
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2025: Baby has intense reaction to seeing a cat for first time
Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2025: Black labs win hearts with adorable pre-dinner prayer ritual
Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2025: Gym-goer rescues dog – his transformation has TikTok in tears!
Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2025: Dog's heartbreaking goodbye to grandma has TikTok in tears
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shaleighsacomani