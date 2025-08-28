Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2025: Dog steals the show after his owner catches a massive fish!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one fisherman thought the highlight of his boating trip would be reeling in a massive catch – but his French Bulldog , Rick, had other plans.

In the clip, the man proudly holds up the giant fish for the camera when Rick waddles over for a closer look.

Instead of simply sniffing the prize, the curious pup suddenly leaps straight out of the boat, leaving his owner in shock.

Thankfully, Rick was safely scooped back into the boat, where he curled up for a nap as if nothing had happened.

One viewer joked, "Got jealous and made the whole trip about himself."

Check it out: