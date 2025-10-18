Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a French bulldog named Buzz has TikTok viewers cackling after his fearless attempt to take on a terrifying Halloween decoration.

In the hilarious clip, Buzz stands across the street barking furiously at a massive skeleton rising from someone's year, as if defending his town from the undead.

"Buzz is not a fan of spooky season," the caption reads.

One user joked, "You're laughing. He's protecting this town and you're all laughing..."

Check it out: