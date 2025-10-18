Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a French bulldog named Buzz has TikTok viewers cackling after his fearless attempt to take on a terrifying Halloween decoration.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Buzz stands across the street barking furiously at a massive skeleton rising from someone's year, as if defending his town from the undead.

"Buzz is not a fan of spooky season," the caption reads.

One user joked, "You're laughing. He's protecting this town and you're all laughing..."

Check it out:

This French bulldog isn't scared of Halloween – he's ready to fight the skeleton apocalypse!
This French bulldog isn't scared of Halloween – he's ready to fight the skeleton apocalypse!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@buzzboucherrr
