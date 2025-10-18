Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a French bulldog named Buzz has TikTok viewers cackling after his fearless attempt to take on a terrifying Halloween decoration.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, Buzz stands across the street barking furiously at a massive skeleton rising from someone's year, as if defending his town from the undead.
"Buzz is not a fan of spooky season," the caption reads.
One user joked, "You're laughing. He's protecting this town and you're all laughing..."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2025: Toddler breaks down after mom's prank goes adorably wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit!
Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless
Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2025: Clumsy dog can't stop falling into the same hole – literally!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@buzzboucherrr