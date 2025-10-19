Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2025: Man serenades rhino with sweet performance

In today's Viral Video of the Day , artist Plumes performed a song for a rhinoceros in an unexpectedly tender moment.

In the clip, he gently strums and sings House of the Rising Sun as the rhino stands beside him, seemingly captivated by his soulful singing.

The peaceful interaction has viewers calling it one of the most touching examples of harmony between humans and animals.

"Absolutely mind blowing how animals gravitate towards music," one viewer commented. "So so incredibly magnificently beautiful."

Check it out: