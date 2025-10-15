Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2025: Girl's wild sleep-talking habit gets TikTok giggling

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Georgia Nelson has the internet in stitches after her friend captured her talking and scrolling through her phone mid-slumber.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Georgia mumbles random nonsense while swiping through her screen with glazed-over eyes, clearly deep in dreamland.

As she does, her friend silently pans the camera back to herself, struggling to hold back laughter.

"Mind you she having a whole conversation by herself," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This girl was caught sleep-scrolling and talking nonsense!
This girl was caught sleep-scrolling and talking nonsense!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georgialily25
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georgialily25

