Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker De'Quilla Ke'shae decided to prank her boyfriend, Keveyon Wilson, with one of the oldest jokes in the book.

In the clip, Keveyon is sitting on her bed when De'Quilla asks him a corny joke: "Why didn't the toilet paper cross the road?"

Then, she cracks up at her own punchline, "Because he got stuck in a crack," laughing uncontrollably while her boyfriend stares in disbelief and asks, "Do you really think it's that funny?"

The video's caption reads, "Saying corny jokes then laughing as ugly as possible on my bf."

"I didn't expect that kind of laugh," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This girl pranked her boyfriend with the corniest joke ever and completely lost it!
This girl pranked her boyfriend with the corniest joke ever and completely lost it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@quiandk
