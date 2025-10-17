Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2025: Toddler breaks down after mom's prank goes adorably wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's creative attempt to entertain her toddler turned into a full-blown meltdown.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the mom proudly shows off a clever idea she saw online: she's taped all her son's action figures to the floor, telling him he has to "rescue" them.

But instead of springing into superhero mode, the little boy just stands there, bursting into tears over his trapped toys.

"That baby is looking at a crime scene," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This toddler lost it after his mom taped all his action figures to the floor!
This toddler lost it after his mom taped all his action figures to the floor!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anikole0824
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit! Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit!
Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2025: Girl's wild sleep-talking habit gets TikTok giggling Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2025: Girl's wild sleep-talking habit gets TikTok giggling
Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless
Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2025: Quick-thinking sister saves brother from choking scare Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2025: Quick-thinking sister saves brother from choking scare
Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2025: Clumsy dog can't stop falling into the same hole – literally! Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2025: Clumsy dog can't stop falling into the same hole – literally!
Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2025: Man's in-flight disaster has TikTok in stitches! Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2025: Man's in-flight disaster has TikTok in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2025: Golden retriever melts hearts snuggling baby and mom! Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2025: Golden retriever melts hearts snuggling baby and mom!
Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2025: Baby shocked by hilarious chocolate mishap! Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2025: Baby shocked by hilarious chocolate mishap!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anikole0824

More on Viral Video of the Day: