Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2025: Toddler breaks down after mom's prank goes adorably wrong
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's creative attempt to entertain her toddler turned into a full-blown meltdown.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom proudly shows off a clever idea she saw online: she's taped all her son's action figures to the floor, telling him he has to "rescue" them.
But instead of springing into superhero mode, the little boy just stands there, bursting into tears over his trapped toys.
"That baby is looking at a crime scene," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anikole0824