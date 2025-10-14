Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mischievous TikToker is going viral for hilariously "rage baiting" his dog – only to leave the poor pup baffled with every bark.

In the clip, the man lets out aggressive barks from another room, prompting his pit bull Bruce to rush over, looking for the source.

Each time Bruce arrives, the man denies any involvement, leaving the dog more and more confused with every pass.

"That’s not rage bait!!!! That’s gaslighting," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

A TikToker "rage baited" his dog with fake barks – and the pup's confused face is priceless!
