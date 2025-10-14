Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mischievous TikToker is going viral for hilariously "rage baiting" his dog – only to leave the poor pup baffled with every bark.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man lets out aggressive barks from another room, prompting his pit bull Bruce to rush over, looking for the source.
Each time Bruce arrives, the man denies any involvement, leaving the dog more and more confused with every pass.
"That’s not rage bait!!!! That’s gaslighting," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2025: Clumsy dog can't stop falling into the same hole – literally!
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ramrdzjr