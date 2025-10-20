Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2025: Dog steals the spotlight as owner belts out Whitney Houston
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Victoria took a soulful drive with her furry costar in tow.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Victoria passionately sings Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing while her dog sits in the passenger seat, gazing out the window.
As she hits the high notes, the dog suddenly throws back its head and howls along, turning the ballad into an unexpected duet!
One viewer commented, "She's so happy you asked her to join in!"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2025: Brave little dog tries to scare off Halloween skeleton!
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2025: Toddler breaks down after mom's prank goes adorably wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2025: Girl tells boyfriend corny joke – then has "ugly" laughing fit!
Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2025: Dog owner "ragebaits" pup – and his reaction is priceless
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@viccttoorriia