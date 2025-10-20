Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2025: Dog steals the spotlight as owner belts out Whitney Houston

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Victoria took a soulful drive with her furry costar in tow.

In the clip, Victoria passionately sings Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing while her dog sits in the passenger seat, gazing out the window.

As she hits the high notes, the dog suddenly throws back its head and howls along, turning the ballad into an unexpected duet!

One viewer commented, "She's so happy you asked her to join in!"

Check it out: