Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2025: Dog steals the spotlight as owner belts out Whitney Houston

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Victoria took a soulful drive with her furry costar in tow.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Victoria passionately sings Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing while her dog sits in the passenger seat, gazing out the window.

As she hits the high notes, the dog suddenly throws back its head and howls along, turning the ballad into an unexpected duet!

One viewer commented, "She's so happy you asked her to join in!"

Check it out:

This dog couldn't resist being his owners backup singer in the car!
This dog couldn't resist being his owners backup singer in the car!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@viccttoorriia
