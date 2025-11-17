Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok mom surprised her baby by walking into the living room dressed as Ms. Rachel – and the reaction is priceless!

In the clip, a mom walks into the living room dressed as kids' TV host Ms. Rachel – pink shirt, blue jean overalls, etc. – and her infant lights up with pure joy on the floor.

But when dad strolls in wearing the same iconic outfit and starts singing along, the little girl immediately bursts into dramatic, hilarious sobs, making the costume cameo even funnier.

"Baby learned PTSD before ABCD," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

