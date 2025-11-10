Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2025: Girl doesn't realize she's stepping on friend's foot while partying

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one Halloween partygoer proved that sometimes a little too much fun can come at someone else's expense.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a girl dressed as Snow White dances and sings at a packed club while her friend screams in her ear.

It wasn't until the next day that she realized why – she'd been standing on his foot the whole time.

"you giggling and he in PAINN," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This girl was too busy living our her Disney princess moment to notice her friend was in actual pain.
This girl was too busy living our her Disney princess moment to notice her friend was in actual pain.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rachvert1
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie
Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy! Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy!
Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2025: Sick toddler beautifully sings Celine Dion between coughs! Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2025: Sick toddler beautifully sings Celine Dion between coughs!
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2025: Wedding coordinator steals the show with hilarious stairway slide
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2025: Runaway pumpkin goes rogue, knocks down kid during fall festival
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2025: Paralyzed woman walks again for first time in 10 years! Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2025: Paralyzed woman walks again for first time in 10 years!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rachvert1

More on Viral Video of the Day: