Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2025: Girl doesn't realize she's stepping on friend's foot while partying
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one Halloween partygoer proved that sometimes a little too much fun can come at someone else's expense.
In the clip, a girl dressed as Snow White dances and sings at a packed club while her friend screams in her ear.
It wasn't until the next day that she realized why – she'd been standing on his foot the whole time.
"you giggling and he in PAINN," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rachvert1