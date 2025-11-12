Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2025: Cat does the unthinkable for his senior dog brother!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one woman noticed her cat started acting differently after her senior dog , Oakley, needed rehab.

In the clip, the cat named River can be seen carefully watching as his owner massages Oakley's back during rehab sessions, always staying close by to keep him company.

Before long, River starts doing something unbelievably sweet – hopping onto Oakley's back and gently kneading him like bread, giving his best furry friend a massage of his own!

"Okay so your dog has a medical service cat," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: