Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2025: Mom's hilarious water bottle mishap has TikTok in tears

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a pregnant mom named Natalie Jones proves that parenting is a full-contact sport – even when you're just trying to leave the house!

In the clip, Natalie is seen heading out the door with her toddler and an Owala water bottle in hand when her little one suddenly decides to dip his hand into the dog's water bowl.

In a hilarious twist, as Natalie reaches to stop him, the bottle swings forward and bonks her son right on the head, prompting an instant burst of laughter as she realizes what she did.

"That kid is neverrrrrr gonna touch those bowls again that was so instant," one viewer commented.

Check it out: