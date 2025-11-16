Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a friendly TikTok challenge took a chaotic turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Issie Rhomberg and a friend attempt the "no hands, no feet" challenge, where participants crawl on their knees to race toward a snack on the floor.

But the moment they launch forward, Issie loses her balance and falls straight on her face – resulting in a brutal impact that chips her two front teeth.

"i think we know what you want for christmas," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This girl accidentally chipped her two front teeth while participating in a TikTok challenge!
This girl accidentally chipped her two front teeth while participating in a TikTok challenge!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@issie.rhomberg
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@issie.rhomberg

