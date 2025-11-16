Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a friendly TikTok challenge took a chaotic turn.

In the clip, TikToker Issie Rhomberg and a friend attempt the "no hands, no feet" challenge, where participants crawl on their knees to race toward a snack on the floor.

But the moment they launch forward, Issie loses her balance and falls straight on her face – resulting in a brutal impact that chips her two front teeth.

"i think we know what you want for christmas," one viewer joked.

Check it out: