Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a friendly TikTok challenge took a chaotic turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker Issie Rhomberg and a friend attempt the "no hands, no feet" challenge, where participants crawl on their knees to race toward a snack on the floor.
But the moment they launch forward, Issie loses her balance and falls straight on her face – resulting in a brutal impact that chips her two front teeth.
"i think we know what you want for christmas," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2025: Mom's hilarious water bottle mishap has TikTok in tears
Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2025: Guy's wild reaction to spider has TikTok dying laughing
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2025: Girl doesn't realize she's stepping on friend's foot while partying
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2025: Toddler steals the show during mom's Taylor Swift dance
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@issie.rhomberg